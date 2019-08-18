EFF MP 'received money from CR17 campaign funds'

EFF MP Tebogo Mokwele is one of the people who received money from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 presidential campaign, the party confirmed on Sunday.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said that Mokwele - who was already a senior EFF member in 2017 - received R40,000 from the campaign account, SowetanLIVE reported.

Ndlozi said on Sunday that Mokwele had since confessed to receiving the money, which she said was assistance for a personal financial problem.

“She has since confessed to the EFF leadership and indicated that the money related to a personal problem [bereavement] she had, which President Ramaphosa was assisting with,” said Ndlozi.