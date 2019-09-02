Politics

NPA was 'undermined' by political interference: Mxolisi Nxasana

02 September 2019 - 13:35 By AMIL UMRAW
Mxolisi Nxasana, former National Director of Public Prosecutions, told the state capture inquiry that political and external interference in decision-making at the NPA undermined its integrity and effectiveness. File photo.
Mxolisi Nxasana, former National Director of Public Prosecutions, told the state capture inquiry that political and external interference in decision-making at the NPA undermined its integrity and effectiveness. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times/Thapelo Morebudi

Former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana told the state capture inquiry on Monday that parliament's portfolio committee on justice and correctional services did nothing to intervene in matters relating to Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.

In concluding his testimony before the inquiry, Nxasana said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was "undermined" by political interference.

"My conclusions are briefly that political and external interference in decision-making at the NPA undermined its integrity and effectiveness and served to erode public confidence in the organisation," he said.  

"The parliamentary committee on justice did little or nothing to exercise appropriate oversight or intervene in the issues concerning Jiba and Mrwebi, at least while I was in office.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

"What would usually happen there when the members of the committee who happen to be members of opposition parties wanted to raise these issues, they would be brushed aside and they would not be entertained. That was my observation."

Nxasana previously testified that Jiba, who acted as NDPP before former president Jacob Zuma appointed Nxasana to that position, allegedly ordered officials working at the NPA to "dig up dirt" on Nxasana in a bid to force the president's hand in having him removed, thereby leaving the position vacant for her.

He alleged Mrwebi was part of the same campaign.

MORE

State capture inquiry witness flees SA, saying 'strange men' stalked her

A key witness who testified before the state capture inquiry has fled the country, saying she fears for her life.
Politics
4 days ago

Notice to testify at state capture probe was being served on Gavin Watson

The state capture inquiry's legal team was in the process of serving deceased Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson with a notice outlining allegations ...
Politics
5 days ago

Ace Magashule a 'blesser of many' - inside the Free State 'asbestos heist'

ANC secretary general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule is a "blesser of many" who blatantly abused his power and laundered money from the ...
Politics
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

Amy-Lee kidnapping: what we know so far
Inner city war-zone: Protesters loot and destroy Jeppestown
X