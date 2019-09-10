WATCH | Malema firm on firearm denial: 'They use us as a distraction from real issues'

“If they want to charge [me], they must charge [me].”

These were the words of EFF leader Julius Malema outside the Hawks headquarters in Pretoria on Tuesday. Malema arrived at the office of the crime-fighting unit over claims that he fired a rifle at the party's birthday celebrations in East London last year.

“I don't know why they are being dramatic. In the past ... the Hawks have never had a problem meeting with us,” said Malema.

Supporters came out in full support of the EFF leader.

Malema told them that the cases opened against him and his party were merely a distraction from the serious issues faced by SA.

“They just want to smear the EFF,” he claimed.