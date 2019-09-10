Politics

WATCH | Malema firm on firearm denial: 'They use us as a distraction from real issues'

10 September 2019 - 18:05 By timeslive

“If they want to charge [me], they must charge [me].”

These were the words of EFF leader Julius Malema outside the Hawks headquarters in Pretoria on Tuesday. Malema arrived at the office of the crime-fighting unit over claims that he fired a rifle at the party's birthday celebrations in East London last year.

“I don't know why they are being dramatic. In the past ... the Hawks have never had a problem meeting with us,” said Malema. 

Supporters came out in full support of the EFF leader.

Malema told them that the cases opened against him and his party were merely a distraction from the serious issues faced by SA.

“They just want to smear the EFF,” he claimed.

MORE

Julius Malema responds to VBS looting claim: 'Open a case, no one will stop you'

Malema has laughed off new claims that he spent VBS funds
Politics
11 hours ago

Trevor Noah endorses Julius Malema’s statements on xenophobia

EFF leader Julius Malema recently spoke out against the wave of xenophobic attacks in the country, saying 'only a united Africa can resolve the ...
TshisaLIVE
10 hours ago

Malema, Ndlozi to be charged for 'scuffle' at Winnie memorial: NPA

The National Prosecuting Authority has given the go-ahead for EFF leader Julius Malema and spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to be prosecuted on common ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

Malema firm on firearm denial: ‘They use us for diversion from real issues’
Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
X