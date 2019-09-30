WATCH | Mzansi weighs in on Mmusi Maimane's Steinhoff 'donation'
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has dominated headlines after an allegation that he received a Toyota Fortuner from former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.
According to the party's national spokesperson, Solly Malatsi, the car was donated to help the DA with campaigning in the Western Cape.
Malatsi told The Citizen that the car was used to promote the party during election season, adding that the issue was “misinformed”.
“The DA received a donation in the form of the use of a vehicle for a limited period, to assist with campaigning in the Western Cape and to help [Maimane] with the execution of his duties.” The car’s use “was facilitated through a hire car company” and the cost “borne by Steinhoff”.
Maimane has slammed the allegation as a “smear campaign” against him.
The smear campaign continues. These are gutless individuals who will not be named and instead spread lies about me and my family.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) September 29, 2019
I have always sought to build a South Africa for All.
I remain committed to that vision, regardless of how uncomfortable it may make others feel.
On social media, many suspected that forces within the DA were trying to remove Maimane.
Here is a snapshot of the reactions:
The DA really want Mmusi Maimane out as its leader— Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) September 29, 2019
Last week they exposed his rented house owned by a businessman; Mike Walters had a heated argument with him on this matter in their meeting
Today, they revealing that Markus Jooste bought Maimane an SUV and didn't declare it pic.twitter.com/lEoSwTuDgI
So......— Marco Zacchino (@MarcoZacchino) September 29, 2019
-Cyril Ramaphosa doesn’t know who funded his presidential campaign
- Mmusi Maimane doesn’t know who pays his rent
- Floyd Shivambu doesn’t know who paid for his Range Rover
Must be nice living in a life where your bills get paid by anonymous strangers
According to Rapport, while DA MPs were taking a stand inside Parliament against Steinhoff's malfeasance, party leader Mmusi Maimane was merrily driving around in a motor vehicle courtesy of Markus Jooste. A DA faction wants him out. He is going, going and almost gone.— Dennis Cruywagen (@DennisCruywagen) September 29, 2019
What amazes me about Mmusi Maimane tooling around in a car paid for by Steinhoff is the jaw-dropping, lip-trembling, drool-plopping stupidity of it. When you've positioned yourself as a sleaze-buster for God's sake just drive your own car. Surely you earn enough?— Tom Eaton (@TomEatonSA) September 29, 2019
When they came for Lindiwe Mazibuko, he did not speak out.— Bra Hloni (@HonourableHloni) September 29, 2019
Then they came for Patricia De Lille & he did not speak out.
Now they've come for Mmusi Maimane & there's no one left to speak out for him.#MmusiMaimane https://t.co/nxpSAczed8
Mmusi Maimane: But Madam I returned the Fortuner back to Markus Jooste Madam...— AbortedNews (@AbortedNews) September 29, 2019
Helen Zille: No Muesli, you're still going to Harvard. I've called Lindiwe to give you her old textbooks pic.twitter.com/CJB6YxYpxD