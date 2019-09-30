Politics

WATCH | Mzansi weighs in on Mmusi Maimane's Steinhoff 'donation'

30 September 2019 - 11:34 By Unathi Nkanjeni

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has dominated headlines after an allegation that he received a Toyota Fortuner from former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.

According to the party's national spokesperson, Solly Malatsi, the car was donated to help the DA with campaigning in the Western Cape.

Malatsi told The Citizen that the car was used to promote the party during election season, adding that the issue was “misinformed”.

“The DA received a donation in the form of the use of a vehicle for a limited period, to assist with campaigning in the Western Cape and to help [Maimane] with the execution of his duties.” The car’s use “was facilitated through a hire car company” and the cost “borne by Steinhoff”.

Maimane has slammed the allegation as a “smear campaign” against him.

On social media, many suspected that forces within the DA were trying to remove Maimane.

Here is a snapshot of the reactions:

