DA foes press Mmusi on who pays his rent
Deputy chair said to have demanded to see bank statements
29 September 2019 - 00:04
DA MP Mike Waters confronted party leader Mmusi Maimane at a heated meeting of its federal executive last week, demanding answers over a lease scandal involving his rented Cape Town home.
Insiders said that Waters told the meeting he wanted to see documentary proof that Maimane was paying rent for the house from his own pocket so that Waters could confidently deal with the issue if the media raised it with him...
