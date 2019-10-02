Politics

WATCH | Julius Malema rejects Helen Zille's invite for tea & she's not impressed

02 October 2019 - 08:46 By Unathi Nkanjeni

EFF leader Julius Malema has rejected an invitation from the former Western Cape premier Helen Zille to discuss the future of SA.

On Tuesday, TimesLIVE reported that Zille invited Malema to be a guest on her podcast Tea with Helen "for a no-holds barred discussion on SA's future prospects".

This after fans on social media were given the power to vote between former president Thabo Mbeki and Malema as the next guest — and Juju was the winner.

Rejecting the invite, Malem said: "I think you are lost."

Twitter users had various reactions to the rejection. Here is a snapshot of some the reactions:

