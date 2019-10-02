WATCH | Julius Malema rejects Helen Zille's invite for tea & she's not impressed
02 October 2019 - 08:46
EFF leader Julius Malema has rejected an invitation from the former Western Cape premier Helen Zille to discuss the future of SA.
On Tuesday, TimesLIVE reported that Zille invited Malema to be a guest on her podcast Tea with Helen "for a no-holds barred discussion on SA's future prospects".
This after fans on social media were given the power to vote between former president Thabo Mbeki and Malema as the next guest — and Juju was the winner.
Who would You like to see as my next guest on "Tea with Helen"?— Helen Zille (@helenzille) September 30, 2019
Rejecting the invite, Malem said: "I think you are lost."
I think you are lost, are you not looking for #SASSA offices?— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) October 1, 2019
Twitter users had various reactions to the rejection. Here is a snapshot of some the reactions: