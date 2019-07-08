Politics

Julius Malema says Twitter is 'divorced from reality' & Helen Zille agrees

08 July 2019
EFF leader Julius Malema may have a 2.47m-strong Twitter following, but says social media doesn't always reflect reality.

Malema, who uses the platform to comment on current affairs in SA, according to News24, said the platform is "divorced from reality", adding that  "Twitter results" don't translate to the real world.

"I also hasten to point out that Twitter is entirely divorced from reality: I know for a fact that the EFF won nearly every 'poll' conducted on Twitter in the run-up to the elections.

"It ultimately lost the elections and came third," he allegedly said in an affidavit to defend a hate speech lawsuit brought against him and his party by the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) and five journalists.

"Despite a better performance than in 2014, the 'Twitter world' result did not translate into the real world. This, also, with respect, should give the court proper perspective insofar as the complainants are concerned," he said.

Helen Zille agreed with him.

