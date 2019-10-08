School violence is a 'huge concern', Angie Motshekga tells parliament

School violence is a "huge" concern, basic education minister Angie Motshekga told parliament on Tuesday.

Motshekga, speaking at a joint sitting of the portfolio committees on basic education and police, said there was a particular concern around bullying.

"Bullying remains a major challenge as it most often occurs in the classroom, generally in the absence of a teacher. The rate of bullying is high in terms of international standards, and poorly managed schools tend to have more incidents of violence," Motshekga said.

The joint sitting was aimed at tabling reports to the two commissions on the measures taken to address the safety of pupils and teachers in schools.

"Studies have shown that where communities take ownership of their schools, the rate of violence is low. School violence most often occurs on school premises, but it also takes place on the way to and from schools. Bullying is increasingly taking place online and with the use of mobile devices," she said.

Just this week, two fatal incidents were reported at South African schools - one in Sebokeng on Monday, and another in Mossel Bay on Tuesday.