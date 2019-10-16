Politics

DA forbids public campaigning ahead of weekend vote for top party job

16 October 2019 - 13:44 By Aphiwe Deklerk
DA heavyweights Helen Zille, Athol Trollip, Mike Waters and Thomas Walters are in the running for federal council chair, to be decided by 155 members of the council at the weekend. File photo.
DA heavyweights Helen Zille, Athol Trollip, Mike Waters and Thomas Walters are in the running for federal council chair, to be decided by 155 members of the council at the weekend. File photo.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

The DA has barred its leaders from publicly campaigning for the crucial position of chair of the federal council.

Former party leader Helen Zille is vying for the position, and will be competing against Athol Trollip, Mike Waters and Thomas Walters. But the party told journalists on Wednesday that it had barred the candidates from running a public campaign.

This comes after a live public debate, organised by eNCA and scheduled for Wednesday evening, was cancelled at the 11th hour.

It also comes after some of the candidates gave media interviews about their candidacy.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, federal council elections presiding officer Desiree van der Walt said she had written to all the candidates and asked them not to run public campaigns.

“This election is an internal party election. We do not really want people to go out and canvass voters and the public. We want people to run a campaign with the authorised delegates,” said Van der Walt.

Helen Zille one of four senior members competing for top DA job

Former DA national leader Helen Zille is planning on returning to the higher echelons of the party, making herself available for the position of ...
Politics
1 week ago

She said the election was unlike a congress, where the party would be electing the party leader. Instead, this was an internal election and "only of interest to the delegates".

Zille, Trollip, Waters and Walters are due to go head-to-head during the party’s federal council meeting in Johannesburg at the weekend.

A total of 155 delegates - members of the federal council - will choose one of them to replace James Selfe, who announced in June this year that he was stepping down from the powerful post.

Van der Walt said the party didn’t want the candidates to go against each other or campaign negatively.

“It is in the best interest of the party to keep the campaign internal,” she said.

MORE

I’m the best candidate to lead weakened DA - Athol Trollip

DA heavyweight Athol Trollip has upped the ante as the race for the party’s second-in-command heats up, saying he is the right man to root out ...
Politics
1 week ago

DA’s Mike Waters slams BEE, says the party needs to go back to its old ways

DA MP Mike Waters says the party is bleeding voters because it is not connecting with them
Politics
1 week ago

Helen Zille says she can bring 'unity and stability' back to the DA

Former DA leader Helen Zille is adamant that she can bring back "unity and stability" to the party.
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Free State bought 4,000 copies a day of Gupta newspaper, Zondo probe told Politics
  2. WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears former MEC Elzabe Rockman's testimony ... Politics
  3. FREE TO READ: A tale of two Zumas: jovial in court, ‘victim’ before backers Politics
  4. NPA will 'do what we need to do' - no matter what executive says: Batohi Politics
  5. Ace Magashule dividing students for his presidential ambitions, ANC told Politics

Latest Videos

'It'll all be ok': Dros rapist cries as he reads poem to child victim
Zuma appeal halts corruption case...again.
X