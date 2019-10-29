Politics

Gwede Mantashe must give his version of bribery allegations under oath: Sanef

29 October 2019 - 13:22 By IAVAN PIJOOS
In a story published by Sunday World at the weekend, Gwede Mantashe was quoted as saying he paid journalists R70,000 to bury a story.
In a story published by Sunday World at the weekend, Gwede Mantashe was quoted as saying he paid journalists R70,000 to bury a story.
Image: MASI LOSI

The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has called on minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe to verify under oath whether he bribed journalists to bury a story.

This after Mantashe on Tuesday denied bribing Sunday World journalists to destroy a story about an alleged extra-marital affair.

In a story published by the newspaper at the weekend, Mantashe was quoted as saying he paid two journalists a total of R70,000.

“It is unacceptable to us that any South African, and especially a sitting cabinet minister, would bribe journalists to quash a story about them.

“We eagerly await the truth to emerge and Sanef believes that it is imperative that you verify — under oath — which version of events is, in fact, correct and why you have made two contradictory statements,” Sanef’s executive director, Kate Skinner, said in an open letter to Mantashe on Tuesday.

Skinner said Sanef would be writing to President Cyril Ramaphosa to express its “deep concerns” about the claims made against Mantashe by the journalists.

Sanef would also write to retired judge Kathleen Satchwell, who is chairing an independent inquiry into media ethics and credibility, to ask for further investigation into the matter.

“We believe that 'paid for', or what is known as 'brown envelope' journalism, is gutter journalism and goes against the ethics we hold dear.

“This dastardly practice fundamentally undermines our constitutional principles of freedom of expression, access to information and freedom of the media.”

Sunday World editor Makhudu Sefara said the matter would be investigated and the journalists fired should evidence against them be found.

MORE

Gwede Mantashe denies bribing journalists to ‘destroy story’

Minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe on Tuesday denied bribing Sunday World journalists to destroy a story about his sex life.
Politics
6 hours ago

DA to report Gwede Mantashe to parliament over 'alleged bribery admission'

The DA has announced it will report minister of minerals and energy Gwede Mantashe to parliament's ethics committee for his alleged admission that he ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Gwede Mantashe must give his version of bribery allegations under oath: Sanef Politics
  2. 'Inequality should outrage all of us': DA's John Steenhuisen Politics
  3. WATCH | Calls for investigation into Gwede Mantashe and alleged bribery Politics
  4. WATCH LIVE | State capture: Eskom and The New Age newspaper back in the ... Politics
  5. IN QUOTES | Diversity, resignations and shortcuts: John Steenhuisen on the DA Politics

Latest Videos

Journalists being paid off? Everything you need to know about the Mantashe ...
Scorched earth: No end in sight for drought-stricken QwaQwa
X