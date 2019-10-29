'I have no supply relationship with Eskom': Jabu Mabuza tells MPs

Eskom board chairperson and acting chief executive Jabu Mabuza has denied allegations that he is also a supplier at Eskom.

“As I sit here, I am not doing business with Eskom,” he told MPs on Tuesday.

Mabuza was initially asked how Eskom was addressing the issue of employees found to be doing business with the company.

He said there were about 80 such employees but that a decision had been taken to end the practice.

“We took a decision that on March 30, no one should be employed by Eskom and be a supplier to Eskom. And we offered amnesty and said people will be given an opportunity to make a choice whether they want to supply us or whether they want to be awarders of tenders but they certainly can't be both.”

Mabuza said they then decided that anyone found to be supplying Eskom post that date, whilst being an employee, would be subjected to a process that may lead to instant dismissal and furthermore their company would be blacklisted from supplying Eskom or doing business with any other state-owned entity.