WATCH | Pravin Gordhan reveals government's plan for struggling Eskom

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has announced the dismantling of Eskom's monopoly, which will see its distribution and transmission divisions being separated by March 31 2020.

Gordhan on Tuesday presented journalists with a much-awaited special paper outlining the government's plan for the power utility for the next decade.

He announced that Eskom's transmission component, responsible for carrying power to different parts of the country, would be separated and would function as a subsidiary of Eskom Holdings.

Gordhan explained that transmission and generation will happen in a context where they will be subsidiaries of the company.

There are about 6,000 people working in transmission who are responsible for carrying about 45,000km of lines to ensure electricity is distributed throughout the country.