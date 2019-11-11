ANCYL member killed while trying to protect his comrade

A member of the ANC Youth League who was shot in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, died trying to save his friend who was apparently under attack.

According to eyewitnesses, Lethabo Nkoana, 25, was hit by a bullet apparently meant for his friend on Saturday afternoon during a league meeting at Temba Stadium, in Tshwane, that turned violent.

Another league member who was also shot was hospitalised.

The meeting was called by the ANC national youth task team as part of its

programme to assess the state of the youth league ahead of next year's conference.

Nkoana's close friend, who did not wish to be named fearing victimisation, said his friend "took a bullet for him".

"We were in the hall singing and I was on a table. All of a sudden an angry group came to me and grabbed the table. I stepped down, but they started beating me with it," said Nkoana's friend.

"As they were beating me, Lethabo grabbed me and took me outside. A few minutes later a shot was fired. It hit Lethabo and I believe it was meant for me."

Yesterday, the Nkoana home in Mamelodi was a hive of activity with members of the ANC visiting the family to convey their condolences.

Psychology Lethuba, the family spokesperson, said the family was still in shock at Nkoana's sudden death.