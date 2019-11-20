DA threatens legal action for 'blocking' of deputy public protector from PSC role
The DA has questioned why the ANC and EFF in parliament "blocked" outgoing deputy public protector Kevin Malunga from being appointed as a commissioner of the Public Service Commission (PSC).
Instead, the ANC pushed through the controversial former Msunduzi municipality mayor Zanele Hlatshwayo, who was fired in 2010 when the municipality was placed under administration.
Parliament received 172 CVs for the position and interviewed nine people to be one of 14 commissioners who run the PSC. The commission is tasked with investigating, monitoring and evaluating the organisation and administration of the public service.
The DA argued that Hlatshwayo was a political appointee of the ANC who does not qualify for the position.
“In addition to being a proven failure as a former ANC mayor, the CV she submitted to the parliamentary committee indicates that Hlatshwayo is currently a senior member of the ANC-aligned Sanco [the SA National Civic Organisation]. This is in direct contravention of the PSC Act,” said DA MP Leon Schreiber.
Most of Hlatshwayo’s CV includes positions she held in the ANC, from when she began as a branch chairperson in 1998 until her current position as a National Working Committee member of Sanco.
“Even more shockingly, during her interview Hlatshwayo insisted that she ‘will never stop being political',” added Schreiber.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Schreiber said he could not understand why both the ANC and the EFF blocked Malunga’s appointment.
“I pleaded with them to appoint Malunga, but the ANC refused,” he said.
Schreiber noted that Malunga had a better CV than Hlatshwayo. “Malunga has a proven track record as a highly qualified, dedicated and professional public servant. Malunga is an eminently fit and proper person for the position of PSC commissioner,” he said.
The DA has warned that if the ANC does not withdraw its recommendation to appoint Hlatshwayo, it will not hesitate to approach the courts to set aside the appointment, which it considers irrational.
Malunga’s term as deputy public protector comes to an end in December.