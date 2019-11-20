DA threatens legal action for 'blocking' of deputy public protector from PSC role

The DA has questioned why the ANC and EFF in parliament "blocked" outgoing deputy public protector Kevin Malunga from being appointed as a commissioner of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Instead, the ANC pushed through the controversial former Msunduzi municipality mayor Zanele Hlatshwayo, who was fired in 2010 when the municipality was placed under administration.

Parliament received 172 CVs for the position and interviewed nine people to be one of 14 commissioners who run the PSC. The commission is tasked with investigating, monitoring and evaluating the organisation and administration of the public service.

The DA argued that Hlatshwayo was a political appointee of the ANC who does not qualify for the position.