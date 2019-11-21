State capture: 'I learnt of the Gupta plane landing on television'

State capture-implicated former head of state protocol Bruce Koloane had few or no answers as to how the Gupta family landed a private aircraft at Pretoria's restricted Waterkloof Air Force base in 2013.

This is according to minister in the presidency for women, youth and people with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, who testified at the state capture inquiry on Thursday.

Nkoana-Mashabane was international relations minister in April 2013 when a private plane carrying about 200 guests to the wedding of Vega Gupta and Aakash Jahajgarhia was allowed to land at Waterkloof. Blue light convoys whisked the guests off to Sun City.

Koloane testified to the commission in July this year and assumed most of the responsibility for the incident.

This led to him resigning as SA's ambassador to the Netherlands soon after his testimony.

Nkoana-Mashabane said she heard about the landing via the media.

“I got to know of the landing of the aircraft on television. I immediately called [then Dirco director-general] Jerry Matjila and I wanted to understand how did we get involved in this.