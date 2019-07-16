DA wants ambassador Bruce Koloane recalled: what you need to know

'A direct breach'

The DA’s international relations and co-operation shadow minister Darren Bergman said Koloane’s actions were a direct breach of national security and a violation of the National Key Point Act.

"The DA wrote to the minister of international relations and co-operation asking her to please recall the ambassador as soon as possible.

“We are of the view that this is enough reason for the ambassador to be recalled. The state cannot continue to provide corrupt officials with jobs as ambassadors overseas when they have broken the law," he said.

Accountability

Bergman said the minister must provide clarity on reports that the department has allegedly taken a decision to let Koloane conclude his term as ambassador to the Netherlands, with a possibility that he will continue working for the department afterwards.

He said if this was the official position of the department, the Ramaphosa administration's purported fight against state capture and corruption was a farce.

"They are South African citizens, first and foremost, and should be held accountable for their actions.

"There can be no new dawn when we compromise the integrity of our constitution and allow individuals with authority to be rewarded with high-paying jobs after neglecting the importance of our state security," Bergman said.