Jacob Zuma's Waterkloof 'scapegoat' falls on his sword

The former head of state protocol who confessed to having played a role in allowing the Guptas to land at the Waterkloof airbase has resigned from the public service.

Bruce Koloane, who was serving as SA's ambassador to the Netherlands, resigned after the department of international relations and co-operation recalled him from his post for "bringing the country into disrepute".

This was revealed by international relations minister Naledi Pandor during an oral question and answer session with MPs in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Pandor told MPs that Koloane had decided to step down from his job after she was unswayed by his response when asked to explain why he should not be redeployed to the department's headquarters in Pretoria.

Koloane, who first made headlines six years ago, stunned the nation in July when he admitted under oath before the state capture commission of inquiry that he had abused his previous position as the chief of state protocol, to benefit the Gupta family by enabling them to land an aircraft at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013.