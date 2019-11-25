Gordhan welcomes Tom Moyane's state capture cross-examination

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has welcomed his impending cross-examination by former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane at the state capture commission.

Permission was granted on Monday for Moyane to cross-examine Gordhan.

"Today’s ruling by the deputy chief justice [Raymond Zondo] will be a welcome opportunity for Mr Moyane to explain why he should not be held accountable for the 'massive failure of integrity and governance at Sars' and the 'reckless mismanagement on the part of Mr Moyane' that the Nugent inquiry established occurred under his tenure," said the ministry.

"Minister Gordhan’s counsel will similarly apply to the chairperson of the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture to cross-examine Mr Moyane."

In his ruling on Monday, Zondo said lawyers for Moyane may have their turn to grill Gordhan next year - but their line of questioning must relate to allegations made against Moyane.