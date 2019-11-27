Politics

Julius Malema charged for 'discharging firearm' at EFF rally

27 November 2019 - 10:45 By TimesLIVE

A video showed Malema holding what looked like an assault rifle and firing it.

EFF leader Julius Malema and security official Adriaan Snyman have been charged with discharging a firearm in public during the party's fifth anniversary celebrations last year at Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape.

Malema appeared in court in East London on Wednesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in a statement that Malema faced five counts, including the unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public place and reckless endangerment to people or property.

The incident happened during a rally at Sisa Dukashe Stadium on July 28 2018.

Snyman faced charges including failing to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to person or property, and providing a firearm or ammunition to any person not allowed to possess it.

The case was postponed to February 24 2020 for the state to provide the defence with docket contents and video footage.

This is a developing story.

