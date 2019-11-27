Julius Malema charged for 'discharging firearm' at EFF rally

EFF leader Julius Malema and security official Adriaan Snyman have been charged with discharging a firearm in public during the party's fifth anniversary celebrations last year at Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape.

Malema appeared in court in East London on Wednesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in a statement that Malema faced five counts, including the unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public place and reckless endangerment to people or property.