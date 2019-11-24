How VBS loot helped Julius Malema get a R5m house

Dodgy cash flows to EFF chief's trusts and restaurant registered in name of his cousin

EFF leader Julius Malema has personally benefited from millions of rands that were channelled to a company exposed as his own slush fund.



A Sunday Times investigation last month revealed that Santaclara Trading, a company registered to Malema's cousin, Jimmy Matlebyane, had received more than R4m in suspicious payments, in just seven months...