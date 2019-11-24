News

How VBS loot helped Julius Malema get a R5m house

Dodgy cash flows to EFF chief's trusts and restaurant registered in name of his cousin

24 November 2019 - 00:05 By ZINGISA MVUMVU

EFF leader Julius Malema has personally benefited from millions of rands that were channelled to a company exposed as his own slush fund.

A Sunday Times investigation last month revealed that Santaclara Trading, a company registered to Malema's cousin, Jimmy Matlebyane, had received more than R4m in suspicious payments, in just seven months...

