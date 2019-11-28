Given Mkhari left disappointed as Cyril Ramaphosa withdraws from planned conversation

PowerFM chairperson Given Mkhari said that he was "filled with disappointment" after President Cyril Ramaphosa pulled out of "The Chairman's Conversation" event at the 11th-hour on Thursday.

Ramaphosa had been slated to take part in the event, which was to be broadcast on PowerFM, eNCA and other platforms.

However, there was criticism over the interview because assault charges had previously been opened against Mkhari by his wife, Ipeleng. Mkhari had also opened charges against Ipeleng, stemming from an alleged fight at their home in July 2018.

The matters against Mkhari and Ipeleng were withdrawn in the Randburg magistrate's court in August last year as the pair went for mediation.

Speaking at the event, Mkhari, who apologised to the audience, said that Ipeleng received a call from Kusela Diko, the presidency's spokesperson, at about 4.30pm informing them that Ramaphosa would no longer be attending.

"Naturally, I was filled with disappointment, but I had to understand the reasons presented by the presidency," he said.

He admitted "emotions ran high" during the 2018 incident, but that they had resolved it as a husband and wife.