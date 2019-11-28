South Africa

R114m Lotto winner is an unemployed dad of two

28 November 2019 - 20:43 By Naledi Shange
An unemployed father of two has bagged the R114 million lottery jackpot.
Image: 123RF/ponomarenko13

The winner of this week’s R114m PowerBall jackpot has come forward, Ithuba Lottery said on Thursday.

The lottery operator said the Limpopo man, who bought the ticket in Makhado, was an unemployed father of two.

“He relies on part-time jobs,” Ithuba said.

The multimillionaire made contact with Ithuba on Thursday, and said he was still in disbelief.

“He says he has not slept since he found out,” Ithuba told TimesLIVE.

The winner had used manual selection to pick his numbers. He had played for R15.

The winning numbers he had played were 2, 8, 11, 13, 32 and, a bonus number of 3.

