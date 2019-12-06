WATCH | Patricia de Lille unveils shelter, talks about gender-based violence
The fight against gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide continues as public works minister Patricia de Lille unveiled one of the three shelters her department handed over to social development on Thursday.
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu was present at the unveiling of the Salvokop, Pretoria, shelter on behalf of the department.
During the address, De Lille emphasised the importance of uniting to fight the scourge of abuse against women and children, and assured her and Zulu's commitment to the cause.
“It is heartbreaking to see what is happening to our women and children. We all need to stand together and fight this crisis and the scourge that is gender-based violence. Minister Zulu and I are committed to doing everything we can in our departments to help women and children.”
This morning I am in Salvokop with Minister Lindiwe Zulu as the @DepartmentPWI hands over the first property to the Department of Social Development to be used as a shelter for victims of gender-based violence. #16DaysofActivism2019 pic.twitter.com/jwhmpqxXgf— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) December 5, 2019
The facility at Salvokop is ready for handover by Minister Patricia De Lille to the Department of Social Development. #SalvokopFacility pic.twitter.com/Mlkfhan6tt— Department Of Public Works and Infrastructure (@DepartmentPWI) December 5, 2019
De Lille also opened up about the loss of her sister, who was raped, stabbed and killed.
I also lost my younger sister to gender based violence and today the perpetrator is out on parole while my sister is gone forever. pic.twitter.com/HFnpOXWYaW— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) December 5, 2019