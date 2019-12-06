WATCH | Patricia de Lille unveils shelter, talks about gender-based violence

The fight against gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide continues as public works minister Patricia de Lille unveiled one of the three shelters her department handed over to social development on Thursday.

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu was present at the unveiling of the Salvokop, Pretoria, shelter on behalf of the department.

During the address, De Lille emphasised the importance of uniting to fight the scourge of abuse against women and children, and assured her and Zulu's commitment to the cause.

“It is heartbreaking to see what is happening to our women and children. We all need to stand together and fight this crisis and the scourge that is gender-based violence. Minister Zulu and I are committed to doing everything we can in our departments to help women and children.”