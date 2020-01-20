Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa promises to end patronage and 'build a capable state'

Some elected officials and public servants 'have neglected their responsibilities'

20 January 2020 - 18:03 By Andisiwe Makinana
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi listen to Bulawa Nxamashe talk about a lack of service from the municipality during a walk about in Pampierstad, Northern Cape, ahead of the ANC's anniversary celebrations in January. In his weekly newsletter, the president said there should be consequences for all those in the public service who do not do their work. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi listen to Bulawa Nxamashe talk about a lack of service from the municipality during a walk about in Pampierstad, Northern Cape, ahead of the ANC's anniversary celebrations in January. In his weekly newsletter, the president said there should be consequences for all those in the public service who do not do their work. File photo.
Image: Masi Losi

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans on Monday to end cadre deployment in an effort to build a capable and effective state that delivers services with speed.

Writing in his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said one of the pressing challenges was the need to build a capable state, a task that does not capture the imagination of most people but is essential to everything his government wants to achieve.

Ramaphosa, who campaigned in the Northern Cape ahead of the ANC's anniversary two weeks ago, wrote that walking through the streets of Kimberley and other towns in the province drove home the point that “if we are to better the lives of South Africans, especially the poor, we need to significantly improve the capacity of the government that is meant to improve their lives”.

He said it was disheartening to see that, despite progress in many areas, there were several glaring instances of service delivery failures.

“Many of the places we visited struggle to provide social infrastructure and services simply because they have such a small revenue base. But, in some cases, elected officials and public servants have neglected their responsibilities.

Muddy shoes for Ramaphosa as he visits rain-soaked and potholed Northern Cape town

When rain accompanied President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to Pampierstad, more than 100km from Kimberly, residents smirked.
Politics
1 week ago

“A common feature in most of these towns, which is evident throughout all spheres of government, is that the state often lacks the necessary capacity to adequately meet people’s needs,” he wrote.

He said public representatives and civil servants derive their legitimacy from their ability to act professionally as they serve the public and manage state resources to the benefit of the public.

“We also need to ensure that we embody the Batho Pele principles. Putting people first. It is through such an approach that we can have a state that places people and their needs at the centre.

“Yet, the achievement of such a state is undermined by weak implementation. Poor co-ordination and alignment between departments and lack of effective oversight has meant that policies and programmes have not had the necessary impact on people’s lives.”

This, Ramaphosa said, is why his administration has prioritised the task of building a capable state. Much of the work happens behind the scenes, ensuring that policies are aligned, processes are streamlined, technology is effectively deployed, budgets are adhered to and programmes are properly monitored and evaluated.

“A capable state starts with the people who work in it. Officials and managers must possess the right financial and technical skills and other expertise. We are committed to end the practice of poorly qualified individuals being parachuted into positions of authority through political patronage.

"There should be consequences for all those in the public service who do not do their work,” he said.

He said a capable state also means state-owned enterprises (SOEs) need to fulfill their mandates effectively and add value to the economy. State companies that cannot deliver services, such as Eskom during load-shedding, or that require continual bailouts, such as SAA, diminish the capacity of the state.

“That is why a major focus of our work this year is to restore our SOEs to health. We will do this by appointing experienced and qualified boards and managers. We will be clarifying their mandates, and give them scope to execute those mandates,” he said.

MORE

Drought-ravaged Northern Cape to be declared a disaster area

Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul agreed on Friday that the province should be ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Ramaphosa grills official over failing sewage system in Northern Cape town

President Cyril Ramaphosa demanded answers from officials of the Phokwane Municipality in Pampierstad in the Northern Cape over why the sewerage ...
Politics
1 week ago

David Mabuza on SA's most urgent problems - and how to fix them

ANC deputy president David Mabuza shared his views on what he regards as the most urgent problems facing the country.
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. No more political interference in SOEs, ANC resolves after lekgotla Politics
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa promises to end patronage and 'build a capable state' Politics
  3. Durban businessman Thoshan Panday named in R47m World Cup scam Politics
  4. Zondo hopeful state capture inquiry will be extended to December Politics
  5. 'A malicious smear': Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams denies taxpayers funded her ... Politics

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X