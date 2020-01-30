Nomfanelo Kota is the new ANC caucus spokesperson

Nomfanelo Kota has been appointed as the ANC caucus’ new spokesperson.

Kota is a seasoned communicator who recently worked as the Eastern Cape government spokesperson under former premier Phumulo Masualle.

She had previously worked as a spokesperson for the department of international relations for a number of years — serving under former ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma when she was foreign affairs minister and later Maite Nkoana-Mashabane during the early years of President Jacob Zuma’s first administration.

Kota spent a few years in New York, as a counsellor for political affairs at SA’s permanent mission to the UN.

Kota was the ANC’s national media coordinator for eight years between 1994 and 2002.