Deadline extended for public comment on land expropriation bill

The deadline to make written submissions on the Draft Constitution Eighteenth Amendment Bill has been extended by a month to the end of February.

The bill seeks to amend section 25 of the constitution to provide for expropriation of land without compensation.

The proposal to extend the deadline came from DA and EFF MPs after Mathole Motshekga, chair of the ad hoc committee drafting the proposed bill, announced at a meeting on Thursday that he had been approached during the parliamentary recess to extend the deadline because people did not have time to consult or consider the bill during the festive season. He did not say who had approached him.

The bill was published at the beginning of December with Friday January 31 as the deadline for the public to make written submissions.

Opposition parties had warned the ad hoc committee at its last meeting in December that publishing the bill for public comment over the holiday season may prejudice people who were on holiday.