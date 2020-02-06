Thandi Modise confirms ATM's motion of no confidence in Cyril Ramaphosa

The African Transformation Movement has officially submitted its motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise.

“Yes I have received the notice from the ATM on their motion,” Modise told parliamentary journalists on Thursday.

“I am considering their motion and you do know that any motion that comes in front of us must satisfy certain conditions and if it does, it will be dealt with,” she added.

Briefing journalists in Johannesburg, ATM president Vuyolwethu Zungula said his party, being a faith-based organisation, gave Ramaphosa's administration the benefit of the doubt, on the basis of the majority — albeit reduced electoral support — they got.

“We thought as social democrats we should respect the will of the majority,” he said. But the sixth administration has turned out to be the most advised administration since the dawn of democracy with a number of advisory bodies and various envoys whose advice it seemed was falling on deaf ears or poorly implemented.

“It is safe to say this country has a parallel cabinet but still no positive outcome. SA allowed President Ramaphosa a free hand to do things the new dawn way but the country keeps sliding.”

Zungula said despite many summits, investment conferences and pledges, the county continued to sink.

He said even the business community that was very supportive of Ramaphosa had become fatigued and exasperated because of his inaction.

“Ramaphoria is no more. Many people in private conversations and some publicly are very sad to accept that SA has been on a slippery slope ever since President Ramaphosa occupied the highest office in the land. The new dawn that was promised has in fact become a nightmare for virtually all the citizens of SA,” said Zungula.