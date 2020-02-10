Five things you need to know from Julius Malema's explosive pre-Sona presser

EFF leader Julius Malema insists his party will disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday if public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan remains in cabinet.

He also said the party will intensify its fight for the fair treatment of black people.

Here are five takeouts from a media briefing Malema held on Sunday.

Fair treatment of black people

SA’s richest businessman, Johann Rupert, forms part of the red beret’s 2020 agenda. The party says it will occupy his properties and farms to seize his land without compensation.

A fuming Malema made it clear that financial institutions and medical aid companies will also feel the wrath of the EFF as the party demands the fair treatment of black people.

“We shall stage occupations in financial institutions that profile black people for their marginalisation, all insurance and medical aid companies, as well as banks, shall get unannounced occupations to demand equal treatment of black people. We shall also march to the properties of Johann Rupert, particularly his farms in Mpumalanga and Western Cape.”

Reduce Sona to chaos

Ramaphosa has less than three days to fire public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan for misleading the nation about load-shedding or the EFF will reduce his state of the nation address (Sona) into complete chaos.