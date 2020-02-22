Zuma tells supporters he's not afraid of jail, has problem with his eyes

Former president Jacob Zuma reiterated on Saturday that he was not afraid of going to jail.

He briefly addressed a crowd at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg after returning home from a trip to Cuba where, he explained, he had received medical treatment.

Zuma wore dark sunglasses as he was greeted by the throng, some carrying banners and placards. “Zuma the Mkhonto Wesizwe Commender,” read one of them.