Zuma tells supporters he's not afraid of jail, has problem with his eyes
Former president Jacob Zuma reiterated on Saturday that he was not afraid of going to jail.
He briefly addressed a crowd at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg after returning home from a trip to Cuba where, he explained, he had received medical treatment.
Zuma wore dark sunglasses as he was greeted by the throng, some carrying banners and placards. “Zuma the Mkhonto Wesizwe Commender,” read one of them.
Former President Jacob Zuma says he is not afraid of going to jail. This after he arrived back in the country from Cuba where he had been receiving medical treatment. A stayed warrant of arrest was issued after Zuma failed to appear for his corruption trial. #sabcnews— SAfm news (@SAfmnews) February 22, 2020
He explained that he was wearing dark glasses because there was something wrong with his eyes. He had received treatment abroad for the condition, he added.
EWN quoted him as saying: “The reason I’m wearing these sunglasses is that there is something wrong with my eyes. When there is too much light, they get affected.”
SABC news reported that Zuma told the crowd he was not afraid to go to jail but wanted to take care of his health.
Zuma is due back in court on May 6 to face corruption proceedings.