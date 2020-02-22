Politics

Zuma tells supporters he's not afraid of jail, has problem with his eyes

22 February 2020 - 15:55 By TimesLIVE

Former president Jacob Zuma reiterated on Saturday that he was not afraid of going to jail.

He briefly addressed a crowd at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg after returning home from a trip to Cuba where, he explained, he had received medical treatment.

Zuma wore dark sunglasses as he was greeted by the throng, some carrying banners and placards. “Zuma the Mkhonto Wesizwe Commender,” read one of them.

He explained that he was wearing dark glasses because there was something wrong with his eyes. He had received treatment abroad for the condition, he added.

EWN quoted him as saying: “The reason I’m wearing these sunglasses is that there is something wrong with my eyes. When there is too much light, they get affected.”

SABC news reported that Zuma told the crowd he was not afraid to go to jail but wanted to take care of his health.

Zuma is due back in court on May 6 to face corruption proceedings.

