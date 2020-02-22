Politics

Singing supporters await Zuma's arrival at OR Tambo International

22 February 2020 - 10:22 By TimesLIVE
Former president Jacob Zuma is expected back in SA on Saturday after receiving medical treatment in Cuba. File photo.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma gathered at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Saturday morning to welcome him back from Cuba where he received treatment for an undisclosed medical condition.

Zuma failed to appear in the Pietermaritzburg high court for a sitting on his corruption trial earlier in February, citing a medical condition for his absence.

Judge Dhaya Pillay issued a warrant of arrest for the former president, saying the sick note submitted by his legal team was inadmissible due to inconsistencies. The warrant was stayed until May 6 2020, when Zuma's criminal matter is expected back in court.

Carl Niehaus tweeted a statement on behalf of a group called the Gauteng Radical Economic Transformation (RET) President Zuma Support Group, urging “thousands” of supporters to welcome Zuma at the airport.

“Let us gather in our thousands to welcome Msholozi back home .... Let’s give Msholozi a resounding welcome, and denounce the vindictive warrant of arrest.”

“Reflecting our support for President Zuma, and outrage at the vindictive political persecution he is subjected to, many more calls will follow for thousands of supporters to join us in warmly welcoming Msholozi back home,” he said in a second statement.

