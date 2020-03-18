Politics

WATCH LIVE | Fikile Mbalula gives update on changes to sea port access

18 March 2020 - 15:05 By TimesLIVE

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula will on Wednesday give an update on the changes to sea port access amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

A number of the country's ports of entry are being closed to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Transnet says it also handles commodities such as lead, steel and granite, trading with Europe and China, as well as West and East Africa.

Ports of entry affected are: 

  • Alexander Bay;
  • Sendelingsdrift;
  • Onseepkans;
  • McCarthy's Rest;
  • Middelpunt;
  • Rietfontein;
  • Gemsbok;
  • Twee Rivieren;
  • Bray;
  • Makopong;
  • Mokghibistadt;
  • Swartkopfontein;
  • Derdepoort;
  • Stockpoort;
  • Platjan;
  • Pondrift;
  • Zanzibar;
  • Pafuri;
  • Giriyondo;
  • Emahlatini;
  • Bothashoop;
  • Waverley;
  • Nerston;
  • Josefsdal;
  • Kosi Bay;
  • Onverwacht;
  • Sani Pass;
  • Boesmansnek;
  • Tellebridge;
  • Ongeluksnek;
  • Ramatsiliso;
  • Mononstha Pass;
  • Peka Bridge;
  • Makhaleng and
  • Sephaphusgate.

