WATCH LIVE | Fikile Mbalula gives update on changes to sea port access
18 March 2020 - 15:05
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula will on Wednesday give an update on the changes to sea port access amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A number of the country's ports of entry are being closed to reduce the spread of Covid-19.
Transnet says it also handles commodities such as lead, steel and granite, trading with Europe and China, as well as West and East Africa.
Ports of entry affected are:
- Alexander Bay;
- Sendelingsdrift;
- Onseepkans;
- McCarthy's Rest;
- Middelpunt;
- Rietfontein;
- Gemsbok;
- Twee Rivieren;
- Bray;
- Makopong;
- Mokghibistadt;
- Swartkopfontein;
- Derdepoort;
- Stockpoort;
- Platjan;
- Pondrift;
- Zanzibar;
- Pafuri;
- Giriyondo;
- Emahlatini;
- Bothashoop;
- Waverley;
- Nerston;
- Josefsdal;
- Kosi Bay;
- Onverwacht;
- Sani Pass;
- Boesmansnek;
- Tellebridge;
- Ongeluksnek;
- Ramatsiliso;
- Mononstha Pass;
- Peka Bridge;
- Makhaleng and
- Sephaphusgate.