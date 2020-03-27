Politics

EFF to pay 'nice special visits' to businesses that don’t comply with the lockdown

27 March 2020 - 09:21 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The EFF says it will shut down companies that do not observe regulations during the nationwide lockdown.
The EFF says it will shut down companies that do not observe regulations during the nationwide lockdown.
Image: EFF via Twitter

The EFF has vowed to enforce a Covid-19 shutdown of businesses not observing regulations.

This comes as the nationwide shutdown limits business to essential services only. The national lockdown began at midnight on Thursday and will continue until April 16.

On the party’s official Twitter account on Thursday, the EFF said it intended to pay “nice special visits” to businesses not observing regulations of the lockdown.

The EFF also called on those being forced to work during the lockdown to anonymously report their employers and said they could do so by sending direct messages to the party's Twitter account.

Last week, red beret leader Julius Malema called on businesses not to try to maximise profits during the crisis.

He said business leaders should put human lives first, instead of trying to make money.

“We don’t want to see anyone taking advantage during this disaster, trying to steal from the poorest of the poor,” said Malema.

MORE

WATCH | Malema tells business leaders to put human lives ahead of profit during Covid-19 crisis

EFF leader says business leaders should put human lives first instead of trying to make money
Politics
1 week ago

Walking dogs during lockdown is 'rubbish', says Julius Malema; government U-turns

'We support the government’s intervention, but rubbish won't be tolerated'
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Julius Malema carrying a child on his back during self-isolation: 'Stay at home cadres'

EFF leader Julius Malema is raising awareness about coronavirus while self-isolating at home.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. EFF to pay 'nice special visits' to businesses that don’t comply with the ... Politics
  2. WATCH | Curfew clampdown: Police & military take to Joburg's streets Politics
  3. Avoid force, Ramaphosa tells soldiers Politics
  4. Covid-19 scare sends two cabinet ministers into self-isolation Politics
  5. President Cyril Ramaphosa calls for national day of prayer on Thursday Politics

Latest Videos

Curfew clampdown: Police & military take to Joburg's streets
Lockdown loaded: International and local travel
X