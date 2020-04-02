We will not spy on you, government promises South Africans

“We are under a situation where we have declared a state of disaster management and we are in a lockdown. It is in our interest as South Africans to minimise the spread of a virus. That means we have a responsibility to look at any environment that can help us minimise the spread of a virus and among those is what we call contact tracing,” she added.

Ndabeni-Abrahams explained: “And when we say we are going to use cellphone numbers, it doesn’t mean we take anybody's number. It is those that go and test and are found to be positive.”

Ndabeni-Abrahams said as the patients fill in their information, it is then that the department of health will seek permission from the electronic communications network service licensees to say “we have these people that have tested positive, can you therefore give us access to the geolocation?”

She said this would be done by the department of health because they are the ones keeping the database of the people who have tested.

“We do respect the fact that everyone has a right to privacy but in a situation like this, our individual rights do not supersede the country's rights. The most important and critical right is ensuring safety for South Africans so that the spread does not continue,” she added.