Herman Mashaba pauses launch of political party due to Covid-19

Mashaba was answering frequently asked questions on his Twitter page.

"Because of the current situation facing our country with this invisible coronavirus, unfortunately, we have to respect the loss of our country forcing us to put everything on hold," said Mashaba.

The name of his party, which was launched under the banner of The People's Dialogue, might change said Mashaba, further adding that it will be decided by South Africans.

"Are we going to name the party The People's Dialogue? Let me tell you something, the name of our political party will be decided by you the people of South Africa.

"There will be a questionnaire out soon, where we are going to ask you to give suggestions for the name of our new political party," Mashaba said.