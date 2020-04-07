Politics

Herman Mashaba pauses launch of political party due to Covid-19

Mashaba addresses speculation over the launch of his political party, says a new name will be decided by the people of SA

07 April 2020 - 10:39 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Herman Mashaba addresses speculation over the launch of political party, says a new name will be decided by the people of SA.
Former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba says plans for launching his political party are still in the pipeline, but have been paused due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Mashaba was answering frequently asked questions on his Twitter page.

"Because of the current situation facing our country with this invisible coronavirus, unfortunately, we have to respect the loss of our country forcing us to put everything on hold," said Mashaba.

The name of his party, which was launched under the banner of The People's Dialogue, might change said Mashaba, further adding that it will be decided by South Africans.

"Are we going to name the party The People's Dialogue? Let me tell you something, the name of our political party will be decided by you the people of South Africa.

"There will be a questionnaire out soon, where we are going to ask you to give suggestions for the name of our new political party," Mashaba said.

Mashaba also shared his thoughts on how government was dealing with the coronavirus and nationwide lockdown.

"I'm personally pleased with the manner in which the president and the government is handling this matter. This disease, this pandemic is a reality and it is a reality that all of us as South Africans need to take individual and collective responsibility to ensure that we defeat it."

On the death penalty, Mashaba said: "I have been on record for more than 20 years as a supporter of the death penalty."

His stance on immigration and foreign nationals:

