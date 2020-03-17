Covid-19: Herman Mashaba pleads with consumers not to buy more than they need

Excessive buying has extended beyond hygiene products, as more people opt to buy food in bulk.

SA has 62 cases of Covid-19.

The People's Dialogue founder acknowledged concerns, but urged the public not to hoard goods as this will deprive others. He said the scare must be approached with medical knowledge, not fear.

“Please, don't buy more than is needed. There is enough to go around, but only if we don't stock pile.”