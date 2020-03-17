Covid-19: Herman Mashaba pleads with consumers not to buy more than they need
SA has 62 cases of Covid-19
Herman Mashaba has called on South Africans not to buy more than they need as pictures of empty supermarket shelves go viral on social media amid coronavirus.
Excessive buying has extended beyond hygiene products, as more people opt to buy food in bulk.
The People's Dialogue founder acknowledged concerns, but urged the public not to hoard goods as this will deprive others. He said the scare must be approached with medical knowledge, not fear.
“Please, don't buy more than is needed. There is enough to go around, but only if we don't stock pile.”
Fellow South Africans, while I understand that you are afraid, I am shocked by how many people are bulk buying food & household products.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) March 16, 2020
PLEASE, do not buy more than is needed. There is enough to go around, but only if we do not stock pile.
Your actions have consequences! pic.twitter.com/NLPlHPV0fK