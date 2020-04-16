SA will not 'open the lockdown floodgates' after April 30
Local government minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said SA’s nationwide lockdown will be eased in an incremental and orderly manner.
She said the country will not “open the floodgates” at the end of the lockdown on April 30.
“We don’t know for sure that the lockdown will end on April 30. Even if it opens on April 30 we can’t open the floodgates. Every week new conditions will be coming on stream. Some [regulations] will remain in place for a very long time,” Dlamini-Zuma said.
The government will instead announce weekly which areas of industry will be allowed to operate as it gradually eases the lockdown.
Addressing the media on Thursday, Dlamini-Zuma said that while most regulations governing the lockdown will be extended until the end of the month, the government has decided to start easing the restrictions.
“We are going to ease in an incremental orderly manner. Every week we will be announcing which areas will be opening,” she said.
As part of this week’s amendments, the government said goods coming from high-risk countries do not need to be sanitised, and goods sitting at ports for exportation should start being exported.
Dlamini-Zuma said that children who are separated between co-parents will have to have a court order, a letter from a family advocate or the birth certificate of the child to prove why the children are being moved between parents.
The government said mines providing coal to Eskom should operate at 50% and this would be ramped up in an orderly way under strict conditions.
Mechanics providing services to essential workers can open their businesses while electricians and plumbers are now allowed to operate.
Informal fishermen who sell their fish in rural communities will also be able to get back to work.
“Not cooked food. That is not yet opened,” Dlamini-Zuma said, adding that the government was giving the green light to retail call centres to resume operations.
Officials from the Independent Electoral Commission will also be able to move around.
“We are using a lot of technology to communicate and to have meetings, so it’s important that the ICT people who are able to repair or assist or render services to essential services should also be able to work,” Dlamini-Zuma said.