SA will not 'open the lockdown floodgates' after April 30

Local government minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said SA’s nationwide lockdown will be eased in an incremental and orderly manner.

She said the country will not “open the floodgates” at the end of the lockdown on April 30.

“We don’t know for sure that the lockdown will end on April 30. Even if it opens on April 30 we can’t open the floodgates. Every week new conditions will be coming on stream. Some [regulations] will remain in place for a very long time,” Dlamini-Zuma said.

The government will instead announce weekly which areas of industry will be allowed to operate as it gradually eases the lockdown.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Dlamini-Zuma said that while most regulations governing the lockdown will be extended until the end of the month, the government has decided to start easing the restrictions.