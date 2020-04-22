Politics

'Are you OK, Mr President?': woman pens ode after seeing pain in Ramaphosa's eyes

22 April 2020 - 15:35 By Zimasa Matiwane
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday. Many people said he looked pained during the address.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday. Many people said he looked pained during the address.
Image: Supplied

While South Africans watched President Cyril Ramaphosa as he addressed the nation on Tuesday night and announced a massive economic support package in response to the pandemic, several citizens took to social media to say they saw strain in his eyes.

One of them was Claire Lagerwall from KwaZulu-Natal, whose concern about the first citizen of the country prompted a 178-word poem of support.

Part of the poem reads: Are you OK, Mr President? / You look so sad / Your eyes tell a story / I'm sorry it's so bad.

“Last night when I saw the strain on our president's face and the pain in his eyes, my heart ached,” she told TimesLIVE.

“I cannot imagine the weight of the task he has before him, and the pressure he faces - not only as a president but as a husband and a father.”

Lagerwall, a mother of three and a freelance writer from Greytown, said the pandemic had been hard for her family too. She said they have been encouraged to hang on by the bravery shown by Ramaphosa in confronting it.

Lagerwall's letter to the president was her own way of letting him know that "we are supporting him, noma kunganjani (either way)".

Others took to social media saying that they felt for him - including Twitter user Zweli, who said: "Mr President, our hearts bleed with yours. Thank you for loving SA and her people.

"Your eyes show your pain, but God will carry you. God bless you."

The presidency did not respond to queries about sentiments expressed in support of him.

MORE:

WATCH | Ramaphosa announces R500bn to assist Covid-19 fight: Here’s where the money will go

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that the government will make an additional R500bn available to assist in the fight against Covid-19.
News
10 hours ago

Thursday is D-Day for SA's plans to ease lockdown

South Africans will know on Thursday about the government's plans to ease the nationwide lockdown.
News
19 hours ago

Ramaphosa wants 73,000 more soldiers on SA streets, costing R4.59bn

President Cyril Ramaphosa is reportedly set to deploy over 73,000 more soldiers onto SA's streets, at a cost of R4.59bn.
News
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Are you OK, Mr President?': woman pens ode after seeing pain in Ramaphosa's ... Politics
  2. 'Will they stay in their lane?': DA's John Steenhuisen wants clarity on soldiers Politics
  3. Mmusi Maimane speaks out against 'discrimination against Africans in China' Politics
  4. Saving lives and the economy: five takes from Ramaphosa's R500bn plan Politics
  5. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1,000 & gets a criminal record for lockdown lunch Politics

Latest Videos

Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
Ramaphosa announces R500bn Covid-19 relief package: Here’s where the money will ...
X