Five-level plan to ease SA's Covid-19 lockdown from May 1: Cyril Ramaphosa

“We cannot take action today that we deeply regret tomorrow.

“We have to balance the need to resume economic activity with the need to save lives.

“While a nationwide lockdown is probably the best means to contain the virus, it cannot be sustained indefinitely. Our people need to eat. They need to earn a living. Companies need to generate revenue.”

Ramaphosa said some businesses would be allowed to resume operations under specific conditions.

The return of the workforce will be no more than one-third per business.

A work from home strategy is still encouraged.

Shortly before the president's speech, the health ministry announced there were 318 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA, with the total number of confirmed cases at 3,953. Ten new deaths were reported, resulting in a total of 75 Covid-19 deaths across the country.

Ramaphosa announced a R500bn stimulus package earlier this week, on which finance minister Tito Mboweni will provide more details on Friday.