Politics

'I'm not sorry we arrested Muslims, I'm apologising for how it happened': Bheki Cele

28 April 2020 - 10:48 By Naledi Shange
Police minister Bheki Cele said his apology to the Muslim community has been misinterpreted.
Police minister Bheki Cele said his apology to the Muslim community has been misinterpreted.
Image: Alon Skuy

Police minister Bheki Cele has moved to clarify he is not apologetic about the arrest of a group of Muslim worshippers for flouting lockdown regulations by gathering for prayers in Mpumalanga last week.

Cele said he had been criticised for seemingly apologising to Muslims but not to Christians. Among the criticism doing the rounds on social media was that no apologies were forthcoming for Christians who were arrested after being found breaching lockdown regulations, nor for people who were gathering for traditional ceremonies.

Cele sorry for blasphemous remarks by cops arresting worshippers

Police minister Bheki Cele has apologised to the Muslim community for blasphemous remarks made by officers during the arrest of Muslim worshippers ...
News
1 day ago

“The minister has noted with concern the misunderstanding and misinterpretation of the statement issued in relation to the religious gathering. He has subsequently emphasised that no-one is above the law, and that the Muslim community is not receiving preferential treatment as opposed to other religions,” a statement from Cele’s office read.

“If they, or any other religious group, host another gathering, police will arrest them again but without being blasphemous in executing their duties. This cuts across all gatherings be they religious, cultural or otherwise.” 

The arrest of 24 worshippers was captured on camera, apparently by a police officer. The video went viral on social media. It showed police officers entering what appeared to be a mosque at Masibekela in the Mbuzini policing jurisdiction of Mpumalanga. Shoes had been left outside the mosque.

The officers ordered the congregants to lie down before hurling remarks, asking them whether they thought the president was crazy or whether Muhammad was bigger than President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Cele apologised for the blasphemous remarks which had offended Muslims.

“Our members should always execute their duties in line with the police code of conduct. From the beginning of the state of disaster through the lockdown, we have received reports about complaints of incidents where some of our members are alleged to have acted wrongfully. A number of these reports are being investigated both by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and internally,” Cele said.

MORE

'You think your president is crazy?': Muslims arrested for praying under lockdown

Minister Bheki Cele warned on Sunday that police had "no choice but to enforce the law" if the lockdown regulations were flouted for religious ...
News
2 days ago

Pretoria 'worshippers' arrested for contravening lockdown regulations

A group of worshippers were arrested in Pretoria on Friday afternoon for contravening the lockdown regulations, police said.
News
2 days ago

'Police showed up like we were murderers,' says groom arrested for violating lockdown

For newlyweds Dumisani Zondi, 46, and Thabile Ngcobo, 36, their wedding day will forever be etched in their memory as a day to remember for all the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm not sorry we arrested Muslims, I'm apologising for how it happened': Bheki ... Politics
  2. Seven key points from Malema's Freedom Day address - 'Social grant increases ... Politics
  3. Holomisa coordinates R700k PPE towards Eastern Cape's fight against Covid-19 Politics
  4. DA lays criminal charge against KZN premier for 'illegal gathering' to salute ... Politics
  5. ANC Youth want ciggies banned again to help curb the spread of Covid-19 Politics

Latest Videos

Frontline emergency doctors contend with 'reduced' trauma and Covid-19 lockdown
Smugglers, patrols & desperation - shambles at SA’s R37 million Covid fence
X