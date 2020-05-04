MPs shocked at government's R28m bill for 'quarantine hotels'

The government is paying over R28m to quarantine repatriated South Africans at private hotels.

The department of public works and infrastructure told parliament on Monday that as of last Thursday, 4,427 people were in quarantine across the country. The majority - 3,280 - were in Gauteng.

None were reported in the Eastern Cape, although the department's Morris Mabinja was quick to add that the province had recently housed people in quarantine facilities in Alfred Nzo, Buffalo City, Amathole, OR Tambo and Chris Hani districts.

As of Thursday, 98 quarantine facilities had been activated across the country – 66 of which are state-owned, while the remaining 32 are private.

The department has contracted seven hotels in Johannesburg, three in Cape Town, one in eThekwini, one in Ekurhuleni and two in Tshwane.

In total, 2,125 people have so far been catered for at these hotels - at a cost of R28,677,600.