Politics

‘If you cannot swallow a rock, stay out of politics,’ minister Tito Mboweni

06 May 2020 - 08:36 By TIMESLIVE
The tweets on late Tuesday evening followed Mboweni's recent revelation that he did not support the government’s decision to continue with the ban on alcohol and cigarettes sales.
The tweets on late Tuesday evening followed Mboweni's recent revelation that he did not support the government’s decision to continue with the ban on alcohol and cigarettes sales.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has shared with his 695,600 Twitter followers that to be in politics, you need to be able to “swallow a rock”.

The tweets late Tuesday evening came after Mboweni recently revealed that he did not support the government’s decision to continue with the ban on alcohol and cigarettes sales.

Mboweni said he would have allowed the sale of alcohol and cigarettes to continue if he had his way. However, he said he had lost the debate and had to “toe the line”. Mboweni this week also questioned the reported BEE criteria being applied to hospitality establishments.

“Not so long ago, I was a free man, no political constraints. Then I agreed, voluntarily to join government. Tjoooo! Free but not free! You have to obey the majority/collective decisions! Sometimes it feels like swallowing a rock!

“I have often asked myself the question: What is the art of politics? The path to power and how to stay in power! And lead your people correctly. Corruption free. Why do people want to be in power, actually? Why? It’s a poorly paying, thankless and abusive job!

“So, if you cannot swallow a rock, stay out of politics! Remember that,” the series of tweets on Tuesday evening read.  

RELATED ARTICLES:

All races must benefit from Covid-19 relief, says Tito Mboweni

The government needs to support all enterprises in its Covid-19 relief funding, regardless of race, says finance minister Tito Mboweni.
Politics
3 hours ago

Cigarette ban a collective decision - Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the decision to extend the ban of cigarette sales under the level 4 lockdown regulations was a collective decision of ...
Politics
2 days ago

Tito Mboweni reveals he does not support ban on alcohol and cigarette sales

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has revealed that he does not support the government's decision to continue with the ban on alcohol and cigarette sales ...
Politics
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa praises Mkhize and Dlamini-Zuma for their leadership Politics
  2. KZN alliance partners call for hero's welcome for Cuban doctors Politics
  3. Twitter reacts to Tito Mboweni's 'swallowing a rock' rant Politics
  4. ‘If you cannot swallow a rock, stay out of politics,’ minister Tito Mboweni Politics
  5. All races must benefit from Covid-19 relief, says Tito Mboweni Politics

Latest Videos

Covid-19: Muzukidz are keeping the dream alive
''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...
X