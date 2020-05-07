EFF to Tito Mboweni: 'A whole veteran doesn’t know politics because of no alcohol during lockdown?'

EFF leaders have taken jabs at finance minister Tito Mboweni after his Twitter rant about how being in politics at times felt like “swallowing a rock”.

Mboweni also suggested that he may have some regrets about joining the government.

His series of tweets came after it was revealed that he does not support the continued ban on cigarette sales and alcohol.

However, the cabinet has reiterated that the ban will stay in place and the government is prepared to defend the decision in court, saying it has valid reasons for insisting on the ban.

“Not so long ago, I was a free man, no political constraints. Then I agreed, voluntarily to join government,” said Mboweni.

“Free but not free. You have to obey the majority/collective decisions. Sometimes it feels like swallowing a rock!”