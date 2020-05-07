EFF to Tito Mboweni: 'A whole veteran doesn’t know politics because of no alcohol during lockdown?'
EFF leaders have taken jabs at finance minister Tito Mboweni after his Twitter rant about how being in politics at times felt like “swallowing a rock”.
Mboweni also suggested that he may have some regrets about joining the government.
His series of tweets came after it was revealed that he does not support the continued ban on cigarette sales and alcohol.
However, the cabinet has reiterated that the ban will stay in place and the government is prepared to defend the decision in court, saying it has valid reasons for insisting on the ban.
“Not so long ago, I was a free man, no political constraints. Then I agreed, voluntarily to join government,” said Mboweni.
“Free but not free. You have to obey the majority/collective decisions. Sometimes it feels like swallowing a rock!”
The EFF's former spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi suggested Mboweni's rant was all based on that “he can’t get alcohol/cigarettes to be sold during lockdown”.
“A whole veteran who grew up with 'Through the Eye of the Needle' and 'Strategy and Tactics' doesn’t know what politics is about any more simply because he can’t get alcohol/cigarettes to be sold during lockdown?” he asked.
CIC always says “when consciousness leaves you, it never says bye-bye”. A whole veteran who grew up with “Through the Eye of the Needle” & “Strategy & Tactics” doesn’t know what politics is about anymore simply because he can’t get alcohol/cigarettes to be sold during lockdown?? https://t.co/FR4ybE23ft— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) May 6, 2020
Chiming in, the EFF's former secretary-general Godrich Gardee said Mboweni's rant should be an “adequate basis for voters never again to put their trust to ANC”.
This tweet should be adequate basis for voters never again to put their trust to @MYANC in the #LGE2021 ... The Centre is not holding....Anarchy let loose....Free agent..... Givernment on autopilot mode !!!! #VoteEFF2021 https://t.co/DBjNtUC214— Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) May 6, 2020
The party's deputy president also had his say, in Tshivenda.
Hikokwalaho ka yini mi nga yimeli a tlhelo loko mi tsandzeka ku rhangeriwa? Tipolotiki swi vula ku ri hi mi nkharhi na mi nkarhi, swiboho swi tekiwa endhzaku ka ntwanano wa vanhu hinkwavo. Tipolitiki a hi vuhosi kumbe vufundhisi. https://t.co/j9Wzh5q97V— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) May 6, 2020