Show us the minutes for all lockdown decisions, DA demands

The DA wants to know exactly how government has made its lockdown decisions, party leader John Steenhuisen said on Friday.

To this end, the official opposition said it had filed a Public Access to Information Act (PAIA) application.

Steenhuisen said: “It is crucial that we all know exactly why, according to government, we’re still in this destructive lockdown. Every decision is shrouded in secrecy. We are told to blindly trust a body called the national command council — a small group of cabinet ministers who don’t answer to parliament or anyone else.

“When asked for their meeting minutes to clarify why they backtracked on lifting the cigarette ban, this national command council refused, claiming this was classified information. I don’t buy that for a second, and neither should you.