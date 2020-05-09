Jacob Zuma supporters slam 'careerist' Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina
Backers of Jacob Zuma, known as “RET champions”, have labelled Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina a political opportunist.
Masina incurred the wrath of the RET champions when he criticised the former president and his son Duduzane Zuma for releasing their Zooming with Zumas videos during a pandemic.
Masina, a known Zuma backer and RET activist, had said that he was “deeply disturbed and disappointed with the content of the video” and called on South Africans to focus on the coronavirus and also allow the government to lead the nation.
However, his fellow RET champions did not take kindly to his comments and have used the opportunity to display how much of a hypocrite they think Masina is.
Speaking on behalf of RET champions, Nkosentsha Shezi said they felt duty-bound to defend Zuma against “self-serving political careerists who somersault before elective conferences of the ANC, in unprincipled attempts of positioning themselves”.
In a shocking revelation, Shezi also accused Masina of using Zuma's arrival from Cuba in February to shine the light on himself.
“We remember Mzwandile as the same leader who came on the eve of President Jacob Zuma’s welcome back from Cuba, and opportunistically imposed himself on a programme that he had done nothing to support,” Shezi said.
Shezi said the comment Masina made about the Zuma YouTube video must be viewed as one of his attempts to remain relevant and possibly to be chosen again as mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni by the ANC.
Shezi also reminded Masina that he had claimed never to serve under the presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa during the build-up to the ANC's 54th conference, yet continued to occupy the mayoral chair despite Ramaphosa winning the conference.
“He has built his political career masquerading as an unapologetic cadre who believed in radical economic transformation but we say no, not that way Mzwandile! We should never backstab our comrades for our own comfort and promotion.”
The RET champions called on Masina to reflect carefully and to apologise for “encroaching on matters beyond his comprehension”.
“He will do well to desist from the vain and opportunistic tendencies of grandstanding that he is increasingly making himself guilty of,” Shezi added.