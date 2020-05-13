Politics

Water department briefing hit by 'Zoom-bombing' as user takes on ANC

13 May 2020 - 17:07 By Zingisa Mvumvu
A water and sanitation department virtual meeting was halted on Wednesday after a 'suspicious' user appeared on the screen.
A water and sanitation department virtual meeting was halted on Wednesday after a 'suspicious' user appeared on the screen.
Image: Eyewitness News / via Twitter

A media briefing by minister Lindiwe Sisulu on corruption at the water and sanitation department was rocked by apparent “Zoom-bombing” on Wednesday.

The user insulted the ANC government and criticised its apparent non-action on corruption.

Midway through the briefing, the faceless user logged in and first displayed a placard on which was written “f**k the ANC”.

A few seconds later, the hacker showed another placard with the words “number of people jailed for corruption under [president Cyril] Ramaphosa = 0", with the zero circled around the president's face.

The hacker's final act before the Zoom feed was cut off was to post a Photoshopped picture of Ramaphosa with a clownish appearance.

The media briefing continued without the Zoom feed where other water and sanitation officials had joined in.

MORE

Parliament's Zoom meeting hacked with porn images, racial abuse

The National Assembly programming committee's meeting was hacked with porn images on Thursday morning, with the hacker also racially abusing speaker ...
Politics
6 days ago

Zoom agrees to beef up security after 'Zoombombing' incidents

The company agreed to improve security measures following a probe by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

'It's all nonsense': Sisulu denies claim that her adviser is 'in total control' of dept

Water & sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu's controversial adviser, Mphumzi Mdekazi, is driving a luxurious Range Rover Sport owned by a friend he ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Government to spend R600m to get water tanks to over 3,000 schools Politics
  2. Water department briefing hit by 'Zoom-bombing' as user takes on ANC Politics
  3. Mboweni to table special budget to cover Covid-19 spending and 'significant ... Politics
  4. KZN premier slams document to 'guide reopening' of churches Politics

Latest Videos

Explainer: UIF and pensions during Covid-19
Can 100-year-old TB vaccine be SA’s secret weapon against Covid-19?
X