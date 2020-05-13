Water department briefing hit by 'Zoom-bombing' as user takes on ANC

A media briefing by minister Lindiwe Sisulu on corruption at the water and sanitation department was rocked by apparent “Zoom-bombing” on Wednesday.

The user insulted the ANC government and criticised its apparent non-action on corruption.

Midway through the briefing, the faceless user logged in and first displayed a placard on which was written “f**k the ANC”.

A few seconds later, the hacker showed another placard with the words “number of people jailed for corruption under [president Cyril] Ramaphosa = 0", with the zero circled around the president's face.