Mmusi Maimane launches 'safe schools' hotline to 'ensure safety' of pupils & teachers come June 8

Mmusi Maimane, the leader of the One SA (OSA) movement, on Wednesday launched a hotline where concerned parents and pupils can report “preparedness gaps” in schools as they prepare to reopen on Monday, June 8.

This is to ensure that no school reopens without following the necessary safety measures, and that the constitutional rights of all pupils are observed, says Maimane.

“This is not a question of whether some schools are ready and others are not, it's about the constitutionality of the fact that every child is guaranteed an education, every child has a right to life and that ultimately, the rights of the child are paramount.”