Jackson Mthembu on higher lockdown level for Western Cape, state of disaster & appealing court judgment

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu briefed the media on the outcomes of the cabinet meeting on Thursday. It was a special meeting to discuss the Gauteng High Court judgment on lockdown regulations.

Here's a summary of what he said in six telling quotes:

Appealing high court judgment

“After obtaining legal advice and listening to numerous comments made by members of the legal fraternity in reaction to this judgment, we are of the view that another court might come to a different conclusion on the matter. Cabinet has therefore decided to appeal the North Gauteng High Court decision.”

National state of disaster

“Cabinet also approved the [extension of the] national state of disaster by another month from the 15th of June to the 15th of July 2020. The national state of disaster can only last for three months or 90 days and the three months of the current national state of disaster expires on the 15th of June.”