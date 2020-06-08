Mmusi Maimane vs Helen Zille: a wrap of shade throwing and clap backs

DA federal chair Helen Zille has proved that throwing shade has no off days, even on someone's birthday.

While her former party leader Mmusi Maimane basked in the moment of turning 40 over the weekend, Zille criticised his plans to take the government to court about the reopening of schools.

Over the past few weeks, the One SA Movement leader has been lobbying for schools not to reopen on June 8, citing issues with readiness and saying government should consider reopening them after another three months.

Maimane took the fight to court, but the Constitutional Court on Friday dismissed his application.

What Zille said

Zille took aim at Maimane after it was reported that he said the fight to ensure that schools are safe was not yet over.