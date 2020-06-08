Politics

Mmusi Maimane vs Helen Zille: a wrap of shade throwing and clap backs

08 June 2020 - 07:04 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Mmusi Maimane claps back at Helen Zille after throwing shade on his birthday
Mmusi Maimane claps back at Helen Zille after throwing shade on his birthday
Image: Alaister Russell

DA federal chair Helen Zille has proved that throwing shade has no off days, even on someone's birthday.

While her former party leader Mmusi Maimane basked in the moment of turning 40 over the weekend, Zille criticised his plans to take the government to court about the reopening of schools.

Over the past few weeks, the One SA Movement leader has been lobbying for schools not to reopen on June 8, citing issues with readiness and saying government should consider reopening them after another three months.

Maimane took the fight to court, but the Constitutional Court on Friday dismissed his application.

What Zille said

Zille took aim at Maimane after it was reported that he said the fight to ensure that schools are safe was not yet over.

Maimane's response

 

He explained the reason why he was fighting for schools not to be reopened.

Reactions 

When it was suggested Zille was “irresponsible” for wanting schools to reopen, she responded:  “People get flu/chickenpox/tonsillitis/gastroenteritis etc every year. We do not close schools.”

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions to Zille's shade.

WATCH | Coconut Kelz's tongue-in-cheek take on the DA's chaotic week

Ditzy DA youth Coconut Kelz has been tasked with "the most important job in pretty much the history of the entire DA". She's got to return the ...
Lifestyle
7 months ago

Pearl Thusi on 'new' Mmusi Maimane after he gushes about 'Queen Sono'

'You're so fun lately. I didn't want to comment, but what's happening? How is that old woman (Helen Zille)?'
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Helen Zille slated for comparing lockdown with Nongqawuse and the great cattle-killing

Zille compared lockdown consequences to the Xhosa cattle-killing movement which took place in 1856 in the Eastern Cape.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Angie Motshekga on school safety, PPE and transport Politics
  2. Rapidly spreading infections spur fresh call for social distancing by President ... Politics
  3. Mmusi Maimane vs Helen Zille: a wrap of shade throwing and clap backs Politics
  4. Sisulu facing legal action from former NRRTT members Politics
  5. Mashaba consults lawyers after public protector draft report allegedly leaked Politics

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
X