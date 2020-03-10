TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi on 'new' Mmusi Maimane after he gushes about 'Queen Sono'

10 March 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Pearl Thusi really likes Mmusi Maimane's vibes.
The whole of Mzansi and actress Pearl Thusi seem to be gravitating towards the “new” Mmusi Maimane, who many say has been “fun” lately.

The One South Africa (Osa) leader has been doing a lot recently, from wanting Cassper Nyovest to teach him how to dance to playing peacemaker between DJ Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee.

But his most recent lighthearted moment was at the weekend, when gave props to Pearl Thusi and director Kagiso Lediga for a sterling job on Queen Sono

“It's hard to find time to watch TV in my line of work, but I am now on episode two of #QueenSono and am enjoying it.

“Well done once again to Pearl Thusi and to Netflix. I also want to congratulate Kagiso Lediga, your writing is improving in leaps and bounds.” 

Feeling the love from the former DA leader, Pearl said: “You're so fun lately. I didn't want to comment, but what's happening?”

Then she added some spice, asking: “How is that old woman (Helen Zille)?" 

To many people's surprise Mmusi responded: “I would say I am letting my hair down, but this chiskop life won't allow me. As for ugogo, we don't talk much about her here. What do the young people say? Positive vibes (only)?!”

