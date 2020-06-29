'Pupils, teachers contracted virus before going to schools', says Zweli Mkhize

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said recent cluster outbreaks in schools across the country are the result of pupils and educators who had unknowingly contracted Covid-19 in their communities before returning to school.

“It was for this reason that an intense screening and testing programme was instituted in schools to ensure the early identification of cases before they become super-spreader events,” Mkhize said.

He said his department were “equally keen” to ensure minimal disruption to the school calendar going forward, and they are working with experts and the department of education to strengthen protocols so schools do not close unnecessarily because of identified cases.

“Overall, we expect all provinces will start experiencing an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, even those with low numbers now.

“We are closely monitoring all districts, whether they are high transmission or low transmission areas. The differentiated approach emphasised the need to increase monitoring and surveillance in low transmission areas,” he said.

Mkhize said reinforcement and health intervention teams would be deployed for additional capacity in hotspots.

He said the lockdown and the prohibiting of large gatherings has helped to curb the spread of the coronavirus.